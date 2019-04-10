Decades old sexual assault allegation against high school teacher and coach emerges in Wisconsin

A Wisconsin high school and middle school teacher and coach has now been accused of sexual assault dating back more than three decades.

As reported by Milwaukee CBS affiliate WDJT, Elmbrook Schools in Waukesha County is now investigating claims of sexual assault by longtime teacher and coach Gary Blaschke, dating back to the 1980s.

While Blaschke is no longer a coach in the district, he is still an employee, and allegedly has spent recent time as a substitute teacher and also filled in at athletic events.

Blaschke previously worked at Burleigh Middle School and Brookfield East High School until 2002, after which he transitioned to a more part-time role.

Blaschke now faces serious crimes that could land him behind bars, if he is convicted. In the meantime, Brookfield police are attempting to determine if there are other victims who have yet to come forward.

“… There is no question that this is an extremely egregious violation of our standards, expectations and the bond of trust that we expect from all teachers and staff,” Elmbrook Schools Superintendent, Dr. Mark Hansen wrote in a statement. “It also may well be a serious criminal act, and we pledge our full support and cooperation as law enforcement and potentially the courts pursue this matter.”