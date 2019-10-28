LSU lands elite WR with even better name: Decoldest Crawford

The latest sophomore to commit to a major program picked the team du jour in LSU. What he eventually brings is still to be determined, but the Shreveport native will definitely add something else to the Tigers: The best name in college football.

Decoldest Crawford, a wide receiver for Green Oaks (Shreveport, La.) committed to the Tigers on Monday after receiving a scholarship offer over the weekend. The sophomore member of the Class of 2021 previously received scholarship offers from Washington State, Southern Miss and Southern, but wasted not time in committing to the Tigers after receiving an offer.

Crawford was at Death Valley to watch LSU’s victory against Auburn, with the 6-foot-1 playmaker impressed with both the atmosphere and offensive system now being used by the Tigers.

“It was very good,” Crawford told 247Sports. “They have the best games. And the offense has a spread that I like.”

Crawford is in his second year of high school football, and his second varsity campaign. He gained more than 200 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman in relatively limited time around an upperclassmen-laden Green Oaks team that returned to the state playoffs after a two-year hiatus in 2018. Now he’s already trying to become a leader in 2019 — he has 30 catches for 691 yards and six touchdowns in just eight games — which the likes of LSU have noticed.

Now Crawford has his college decision squared away, at least preliminarily. That makes it t-minus two years until he becomes an instant crowd favorite in the Early Signing Period.