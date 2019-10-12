After decommitting from Alabama, Xavier Hill considering Tide, LSU, others

A week after decommitting from Alabama, Olive Branch offensive lineman Xavier Hill said he re-opened his recruitment because he felt that he made an emotional decision and wanted to take a step back and weigh his options.

“That’s how I was feeling so I had to get that off my chest, let them know, and re-open my recruitiment,” Hill said after Olive Branch’s 24-14 win over Horn Lake on Thursday.

Hill, a 6-3, 320-pound senior, is still considering the Crimson Tide, along with LSU, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

He plans to take an unofficial visit to LSU this weekend when the Tigers host Florida. And he plans to be in Starkville next weekend for a visit to Mississippi State. He has already taken official visits to Alabama, LSU and Tennessee.

Olive Branch coach Tyler Turner said that the strides Hill is making in his second season of organized football are noticeable.

Turner said that Hill did an “outstanding job” Friday night paving the way for the Conquistador offense. He racked up a number of pancake blocks and was able to clear running lanes for Olive Branch’s running backs.

“We had all sophomores and juniors starting on the offensive line except Xavier. He’s been a leader for those guys and been getting them to really buy into our mentality,” Turner said. “He sets the tone for those guys. People know that we’re trying to run to Xavier’s side and they’ll stack a little bit over there but we’re still going to run it.”

