Defensive end and 4-star B.J. Ojulari commits to Tennessee

Despite a 5-6 record last season, Marietta (Georgia) ranked No. 9 in the Super 25 Preseason list, in large part to talented returning players such as B.J. Ojulari.

Ojulari and quarterback Harrison Bailey are both returning to Marietta, resulting in a lot of early hype. Bailey committed to Tennessee, and on Friday, Ojulari joined him.

The 4-star defensive end chose the Volunteers over Auburn, LSU and a plethora of offers, 247 Sports reported.

“Every time I went it felt like family,” Ojulari told 247 Sports.

In addition to Bailey joining Ojulari, Ramel Keyton, a former teammate at Marietta, is currently a freshman on the Volunteers.

Ojulari is ranked as the No. 157 prospect in his 2020 Class, and the 17th best player in his state of Georgia, in addition to being the 10th best weak-side defensive end, according to the 247 Sports composite.

Ojulari joins a Tennessee 2020 Class that is ranked No. 22 in the nation on 247 Sports. It is ranked No. 10 in the SEC.

The Volunteers are coming off a year where they went 5-7, losing their last two games of the season to miss out on a bowl.