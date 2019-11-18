Five-star guard Deja Kelly commits to North Carolina women's basketball

Deja Kelly, a five-star guard at Duncanville (Texas) who has been nationally prominent in the girls basketball communities since the seventh grade, has made her commitment.

Kelly announced over Twitter on Monday that she has committed to North Carolina.

She plans to sign with the Tar Heels on Monday night, according to espnW.

The 5-foot-8 guard, listed as the No. 17 player in the class of 2020, originally committed to Texas in seventh grade. But half a decade and a high school career passed, and Kelly decommitted in October.

She had interest in Texas A&M, Duke, Minnesota, Notre Dame and Oregon, according to ESPN.

Finally, in late July, the final school reached out to Kelly: North Carolina.

Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart convinced her Chapel Hill was the place she could contend and grow as a college athlete.

“She told me her plans for me, her vision to help build UNC into a national title team,” Kelly told ESPN.

Last season, Kelly averaged 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals in 22.3 minutes per game, according to MaxPreps. She helped Duncanville go 31-6.

Kelly is joining a UNC class that includes five-star forward Anya Poole, four-star guard Kennedy Todd-Williams and a pair of three-star players.