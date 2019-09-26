Delaware school district issues apology following Roseanne Barr anthem rendition plays before high school volleyball match

Attendees at Tuesday’s volleyball match between Seaford and Milford high schools started the game with a shock: a parody version of the national anthem sung by Roseanne Barr.

Called “disgraceful and disrespectful” by parents on social media, the incident sparked uproar from spectators wondering how it was allowed to happen, and whether or not it was an honest mistake made by students.

Wednesday, Seaford School District issued an apology for the mix-up, and is investigating why the version normally played was not used. In a letter to the district and community, Superintendent David Perrington said pregame proceedings will be improved to prevent it from happening again.

“The district plays the National Anthem prior to sporting events to honor our country and in support for the men and women who serve in the nation’s armed forces,” Perrington wrote. “In the future, the district will utilize our district-approved version at athletic events.”

The school district also reached out to Milford School District on Tuesday evening to apologize.

Performed in 1990 before a San Diego Padres game, Barr’s screeching rendition rocked the country before there was such thing as a viral video. Complete with spitting and mid-song laughter, Barr’s off-key shrieks often are ranked among the worst national anthem performances of all time.

Natalia Alamdari covers education for The News Journal. You can reach her at (302) 324-2312 or nalamdari@delawareonline.com.