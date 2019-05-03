Five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman commits to Clemson

A little more than a week after landing the No. 1 recruit in the class, Clemson got the commitment of one of the top running backs in the nation.

On Friday morning, Demarkcus Bowman posted a hype video to YouTube with the announcement he would play for the Tigers. He is the No. 2 RB and No. 17 player in the country, according to 247Sports, and the top-ranked player in Florida.

The Lakeland High School (Fla.) star rushed for 2,422 yards – averaging 11.8 per carry – and 36 touchdowns last year. Bowman helped lead the team to a championship and No. 23 finish in the Super 25.

He was named to the All-Florida Second Team as a junior.

Bowman visited Clemson four times, according to 247Sports. He took a trip in October, was offered during a trip in January, and then traveled to the school again in March and for the spring game in April.

Seventeen schools offered Bowman and Florida was viewed as a favorite.

With the commitment of the star running back, Clemson has leapt LSU in 2020 class rankings and now has 247Sports‘ highest-rated group.

The Tigers might not even be done. With Bowman and No. 1 2020 prospect Bryan Bresee on board already, No. 1 pro-style quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is set to declare his future on Sunday.

His top three are Clemson, Oregon and Mt. San Antonio College, a JuCo east of Los Angeles at which two of his uncles work.

In the span shorter than two weeks – Bresee’s commitment on March 24, head coach Dabo Swinney’s massive extension two days later, Bowman’s announcement Friday and a potential Uiagalelei commitment Sunday, Clemson could all but guarantee they’ll be competing for championships for years to come.