USA Today Sports

DeMatha (Md.) drops, University School (Fla.) and Carmel (Ind.) in this week's Super 25

Photo: Amanda Inscore/The News-Press

DeMatha (Md.) drops, University School (Fla.) and Carmel (Ind.) in this week's Super 25

Boys Basketball

DeMatha (Md.) drops, University School (Fla.) and Carmel (Ind.) in this week's Super 25

By February 25, 2019

By: |

Three of the top five teams – No. 1 La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.), No. 3 Montverde (Fla.) Academy and No. 4 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) – have concluded their regular seasons, while No. 2 McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Ga.) and No. 5 Mountain Brook (Ala.) High School continue their quests for state titles.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Boys Basketball Rankings

DeMatha Catholic High School (Hyattsville, Md.) made a steep dive out of the top 10 to No. 24 this week after falling to Bishop O’Connell High School (Fairfax, Va.) and St. John’s High School (Washington, D.C.).

Carmel (Ind.) High School earned its spot in this week’s rankings after winning nine in a row; the Greyhounds check in at No. 23.

University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) checks in at No. 25 after winning its last eight.

, , , , , , Boys Basketball, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/dematha-md-drops-university-school-fla-and-carmel-ind-in-this-weeks-super-25
DeMatha (Md.) drops, University School (Fla.) and Carmel (Ind.) in this week's Super 25
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.