DeMatha (Md.) drops, University School (Fla.) and Carmel (Ind.) in this week's Super 25

Three of the top five teams – No. 1 La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.), No. 3 Montverde (Fla.) Academy and No. 4 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) – have concluded their regular seasons, while No. 2 McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Ga.) and No. 5 Mountain Brook (Ala.) High School continue their quests for state titles.

DeMatha Catholic High School (Hyattsville, Md.) made a steep dive out of the top 10 to No. 24 this week after falling to Bishop O’Connell High School (Fairfax, Va.) and St. John’s High School (Washington, D.C.).

Carmel (Ind.) High School earned its spot in this week’s rankings after winning nine in a row; the Greyhounds check in at No. 23.

University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) checks in at No. 25 after winning its last eight.