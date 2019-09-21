Four-star North Shore QB Dematrius Davis announces top five schools

One of the top quarterbacks in the country announced his top five schools Saturday.

Dematrius Davis, the four-star dual-threat quarterback for Super 25 teams North Shore (Houston, Texas) took to Twitter to declare the five schools that are in consideration for his services in college.

Baylor, LSU, Nebraska, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech are the remaining schools of his 22 offers.

As a sophomore last year, Davis helped lead North Shore to an undefeated 16-0 season, a Texas state championship and the No. 2 spot in the USA TODAY Super 25. The team won the championship on a 45-yard Hail Mary thrown by Davis.

He was named MVP of the championship game with 333 passing yard and five touchdowns.

Very thankful for every school that has believed that I have potential to play at the next level… but my decision is getting closer, and after talking to my family about it…

this is my top 5 pic.twitter.com/IEOnEoEPC4 — Dee (@Dematrius09) September 21, 2019

North Shore has started this season 2-1 behind Davis, who showed off his arms and legs Week 2 by completing 10 of 14 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns, and running for 191 yards and scoring twice on 15 carries.

He leads the team in rushing yards with 279, according to 247Sports. Davis has gone 29-for-48 with 502 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions through the air, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Davis, listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, is ranked as the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2021, No. 24 player in Texas and No. 144 overall in the class on the 247Sports Composite.