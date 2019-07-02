Demond Demas proves his hops aren't just for show with this acrobatic touchdown

On Monday, Tomball (Texas) High School wide receiver Demond Demas put on a show with acrobatics.

His “flip off,” as CBS’ and 247Sports’ Barton Simmons so eloquently put it, came during a break in action in which Demas and four-star linebacker Derek Wingo started doing flips.

Demas apparently won.

He’s been garnering high praise while at The Opening, according to 247Sports, being called “the best overall athlete in the class of 2020” and “a flotation device.”

The five-star wide Texas A&M commit proved his athleticism isn’t just for show with some neat flips.

On Tuesday, Demas went up and made a spectacular catch in the end zone during a 7-on-7 drill.

Demas contorted himself quite nicely while rising above the crowd and bringing the ball home safely.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 182 pounds, Demas is ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver and No. 14 player in the USA TODAY composite.

And let’s not forget about the rocket from quarterback Drew Pyne, a Notre Dame commit from New Canaan (Connecticut).

A four-star athlete on the 247Sports Composite, opinions on Pyne differ between outlets. ESPN has him at No. 82 but 247Sports places him far lower at No. 460.

Don’t be surprised if the outlook on him raises based on his showing at The Opening, though. His Tuesday highlights look impressive, with Irish Sports Daily reporter Matt Freeman tweeting four videos of Pyne throwing touchdowns, which included to fellow Notre Dame commits Michael Mayer and Chris Tyree.

Mayer showed out again after being named the “Alpha Dog” on Monday.

With Demas’ high-flying athleticism, Pyne’s throwing and Mayer’s receiving, it’s been quite a couple days for these players.