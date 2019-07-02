WATCH: Demond Demas sparks wild acrobatic competition at The Opening

If football doesn’t work out in the end for Demond Demas, he can at least feel confident that he has acrobatics of some shape and form to fall back on.

The four-star Texas A&M wide receiver commit started a non-chalant competition between The Opening attendees as they waited to shift for another practice station. Only this wasn’t a completely normal friendly competition. This was elite athletes completing Cirque de Soleil-style flips and sticking the landing.

Don’t take our word for it, see for yourself:

Demas is famously a cousin of Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. They’re both freakish athletes, and Demas might even take his family’s crown as the best leaper. The fact that other elite athletes got involved speaks to his innate leadership skills and, again, his athleticism. After all, after watching Demas complete a handful of those flips almost beggars belief.

The key word, of course, is almost. Demas is a wide receiver, not a high jumper (though maybe he should be) or even a celebrity acrobatic. He takes his role in a team’s offense seriously. One day, he’ll take his profession seriously, whether that’s lining up for an NFL team or taking a role in the aforementioned Cirque.