Chosen 25 wide receiver Demond Demas ruled ineligible for senior season

Photo: Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

By August 20, 2019

Chosen 25 wide receiver Demond Demas was ruled ineligible to play his senior season of high school football at Tomball (Texas) on Tuesday, according to Nick Harris of The Old Coach.

Demas, a Texas A&M commit ranked as the No. 11 player, No. 2 WR and No. 2 player from Texas in the Chosen 25, transferred from North Forest (Houston, Texas) to Tomball in January.

It was ruled that this transfer was made for athletic purposes. Demas is living with his grandfather in Tomball, according to Harris.

Demas appealed this to the district executive committee in April, according to the Houston Chronicle, but it was ruled against by a 7-1 vote.

On Tuesday, the University Interscholastic League unanimously voted against Demas 6-0.

After the ruling Tuesday, Demas tweeted that he plans to remain at Tomball for the “better environment and better academics.”

Tomball loses out on a five-star receiver who showed off his athleticism and catching ability at The Opening, where he established himself as one of the best in the nation.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Demas had more than 1,500 receiving yards as a junior and averaged more than 30 per catch, according to MaxPreps.

Turns out, that’s the last time we’ll see Demas in a high school uniform, barring a change of heart regarding his decision to stay at Tomball.

It looks like the next time we see this star, he’ll be suiting up for Texas A&M.

