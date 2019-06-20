WATCH: Demond Demas, 5-star Texas A&M WR commit, catches ball mid-flip while wearing issa bonnet

One thing that’s certain: five-star Class of 2020 wide receiver Demond Demas is his own man.

The Tomball (Texas) High School star and Texas A&M commit has been showing up at combine and 7v7 events wearing a maroon issa bonnet.

Regardless of what he’s wearing, Demas is one of the most athletic prospects in the nation, full stop. He proved that by pulling in a clean catch as he rotated past the 180-degree mark on a full flip.

Then, Demas smiled at the camera and shouted out Overtime. Because of course he did.

Demas apparently has the talent to do just about whatever he wants. He’s 6-foot-3, 182 pounds of spring-loaded, sure-handed athleticism, with a healthy dose of self confidence. He can’t miss.

Or, at least he can’t miss with a trick as “simple” as a mid-full flip catch.