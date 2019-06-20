USA Today Sports

WATCH: Demond Demas, 5-star Texas A&M WR commit, catches ball mid-flip while wearing shower cap-like hat

One thing that’s certain: five-star Class of 2020 wide receiver Demond Demas is his own man.

The Tomball (Texas) High School star and Texas A&M commit has been showing up at combine and 7v7 events wearing a maroon shower cap/chef hat. We’re not sure precisely what it is … but it’s unique.

RELATED: VIDEO: Five-star Texas WR Demond Demas makes unreal 7v7 catch

Regardless of what he’s wearing, Demas is one of the most athletic prospects in the nation, full stop. He proved that by pulling in a clean catch as he rotated past the 180-degree mark on a full flip.

Then, Demas smiled at the camera and shouted out Overtime. Because of course he did.

Demas apparently has the talent to do just about whatever he wants. He’s 6-foot-3, 182 pounds of spring-loaded, sure-handed athleticism, with a healthy dose of self confidence. He can’t miss.

Or, at least he can’t miss with a trick as “simple” as a mid-full flip catch.

