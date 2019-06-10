Demouy Kennedy, top-100 national recruit, commits to in-state Alabama

The Crimson Tide thrive by keeping their best and brightest talent at home, and Demouy Kennedy decided he wanted to be part of that movement.

Kennedy, a four-star linebacker ranked among the top-100 overall recruits in the nation, picked Alabama ahead of scholarship offers from rivals Auburn, LSU, Florida State and others. The 6-foot-2, 204-pounder who is the No. 5 prospect in Alabama according to 247Sports, announced his decision Saturday after eventually deciding between SEC West rivals Alabama and LSU.

For Kennedy, the decision came down in no small part to how Alabama plans to use the physical linebacker, with an assist from a current Crimson Tide star.

100% committed!!! my recruitment is closed!!!! I just wanna thank everyone for their support and love and without my mom & coaches I wouldn’t be where I am now and I just wanna thank y’all for everything y’all do 💯#RollTide #RTR @CoachGolding @coachsunseri let’s go baby!! 🐘‼️ pic.twitter.com/o9pe4RyiyN — AFG#32 (@Demouy32) June 9, 2019

“Bama, they had me as a hybrid and that’s what I’ve always wanted to play,” Kennedy told 247Sports. “I feel like that’s what I’m good at playing. LSU, they had me as just a pass rusher and they told me they weren’t going to drop me in coverage. I didn’t like that. I went with what’s best for me. It was between the battle of LSU and Bama. And when I found out how both were going to use me I knew what I wanted to do.

“I knew when I was in that room with (Alabama defensive coordinator) Pete Golding and he was just showing me how he was going to use me. Then I met Dylan Moses, and (Golding) said he was going to use me just like him and I already knew it.”

Kennedy was quite to note that he has no plans to continue the recruiting process — “I’m shutting everything down,” — with an eye on his senior season at Theodore (Ala.) High School.