USA Today Sports

Derek Jeter's foundation donates $3.2M to his alma mater

Photo: Wilfredo Lee/The Associated Press

Derek Jeter's foundation donates $3.2M to his alma mater

Baseball

Derek Jeter's foundation donates $3.2M to his alma mater

By July 27, 2019

By: |

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A charitable organization founded by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter is donating about $3.2 million to renovate a baseball and softball complex at his Michigan high school.

The Kalamazoo Public Schools district announced the donation Thursday from the Turn 2 Foundation. Planned work includes new fields, seating and dugouts as well as synthetic turf. The Kalamazoo Gazette reports school officials say the project is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

Jeter, who is the Miami Marlins CEO, says in a statement he hopes the project “will inspire local youth to work hard to achieve their full potential and accomplish their goals.”

Jeter graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School in 1992 and the baseball field at the complex was named Derek Jeter Field in his honor in 2012.

This July 25, 2019, photo shows Derek Jeter Field at Kalamazoo Central High School in Kalamazoo. (Photo: Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via Associated Press)

, , , , Baseball, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/derek-jeter-donates-3-2m-michigan-alma-mater?utm_source=smg&utm_medium=wasabi&utm_content
Derek Jeter's foundation donates $3.2M to his alma mater
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.