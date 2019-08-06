USA Today Sports

Texas continues 2021 recruiting surge with commitment of 4-star LB Derrick Harris Jr.

The Texas Longhorns are currently ranked outside the national top-15 in the class rankings for the recruiting class of 2020. It’s absolutely looking like that won’t be the case in 2021. They’ll finish much higher.

That’s because Texas is already off to a blazing start to the recruiting Class of 2021. With seven commits, five of whom are four-star pledges, the Longhorns are ranked No. 2 in the Class of 2021. All seven of their commitments are from the state of Texas, and given the influx of elite talent from other states in the Class of 2019 and 2020, there’s every reason to believe the ‘Horns will add impact players from there in 2021 as well.

The latest addition to the 2021 class is Derrick Harris Jr., a four-star rising junior linebacker from New Caney (Texas) High School. The 6-foot-2.5, 215-pound prospect is still growing into his collegiate frame, but he already has elite explosiveness, as he demonstrated in earning the District 9-5A-I Newcomer of the Year during his sophomore season.

Productive? Yes, you could say that Harris Jr. is productive; as a sophomore, Harris Jr. finished with 83 tackles, 21.5 for a loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 2 interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Now, Harris Jr. is already set for his next phase, with two years remaining at his current port of call.

For now, Harris will get to train hie entire focus and attention on helping New Caney get over the hump following a 10-2 campaign in 2018 that finished in the second round of the state playoffs.

