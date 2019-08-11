Desert Mountain (Scottsdale, Arizona) football coach putting team through culture change

Nothing is going to be easy, and nobody will be immune to Conrad Hamilton’s ire when things aren’t going the way he likes.

It is Hamilton’s brashness, his swagger, his no-nonsense style that has made him successful since he arrived in Scottsdale as a defensive coordinator under Charlie Ragle during Scottsdale Chaparral’s football heyday.

He was defensive coordinator for two of Chaparral’s state championship teams.

Now he’s got the ultimate task of trying to changed Desert Mountain’s mindset from meandering through a 3-7 2018 season to making these guys believe they can not only compete with anybody but beat anybody.

It’s not as if Hamilton can suddenly turn 200-pound linemen into 300-pound behemoths overnight. But he’s got their attention, going over detail after detail — whether it’s a walk-through on the field or in chalk talk in a classroom.

It’s about infusing a mental toughness.

“It’s just a big culture change from last year,” senior two-way lineman Grant Cohen said.

Senior defensive end James Stark said said he likes the intensity.

“The whole team responded to him,” senior outside linebacker/running back Bret Narveson said.

Senior defensive end Michael Anderson said it was “definitely something we needed.”