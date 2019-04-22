Desoto Central jumps into top 5, Sam Houston makes a big leap in Super 25 Baseball Rankings

Last week, Sam Houston (Lake Charles, La.) made the No. 25 spot in the rankings due to a strong 28-4 start to the year.

This time around? The team is the first to 30 victories in the Super 25 Rankings, and has moved all the way up to No. 8 on the list. This past week, the Broncos defeated then-ranked No. 8 Barbe (Lake Charles, La.), a team that is ranked 15th in the Super 25 this week, by a score of 10-3.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Baseball Rankings, Week 6

DeSoto Central (Southaven, Miss.) and Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) were ranked sixth and seventh, respectively, in the Super 25 rankings last week. This week the two teams are ranked third and fourth. Providence has dropped all the way to 20 after being fifth last week and Orange (Calif.) Lutheran has dropped from No. 4 to No. 5.

T.C. Roberson (Asheville, N.C.) is the highest-ranked team this week to be unranked the week before at No. 19. The Rams knocked off then-ranked No. 5 Providence and then-ranked No. 8 New Hanover this past week. The group is off to a 16-4 start.

Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) has started 21-5, and it is the only other team to make the rankings that was unranked in the prior week. Notre Dame comes in at No. 25 this week.