DeSoto jumps to No. 1 in Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings

The start of a season can bring big changes in the Super 25 Rankings: teams can move up multiple spots with wins or drop out entirely with losses.

In Week 1 of the Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings, one of those changes came at No. 1.

DeSoto (Texas), which ranked No. 11 in the Preseason list, has started the year 6-0 and is now atop the Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings. The team showed out at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest, taking down then-No. 6 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California).

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings, Week 1

The Preseason No. 1, New Hope Academy (Landover Hills, Maryland), was there for a reason. The team went on a dominant run in the GEICO Nationals last season that culminated in a national championship victory. The team has strong returners such as Jada Walker and Delicia Pinnick, and also added Delaware-committed Tara Cousins and Flera Vinerte, who committed to San Diego State. However, the Tigers have gotten off to a rocky start, losing two of their first four games.

New Hope Academy’s first loss of the season came to Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati), 61-59, in overtime. Mount Notre Dame moved up from 18 to No. 9 this week after a 4-0 start. The Tigers’ second loss came to Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Maryland), another undefeated team in the top 10 of the Super 25 this week. Riverdale Baptist has started 3-0. Both of New Hope Academy’s losses were good enough so that it was able to stay in the rankings this week at No. 15.

There were four new teams to enter the rankings. South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, Texas), Duncanville (Texas), Maine West (Des Plaines, Illinois) and Lake Highland Prep (Orlando, Florida) were all new to the rankings.