Despite an injury and an earthquake during the game, Zion Williamson showed out in debut

It probably wasn’t the picture perfect Summer League debut that Zion Williamson had in mind.

Williamson suffered a knee injury that kept him out of the second half of the game. The injury appears to be minor, per NBA.com. And an earthquake, in the fourth quarter of the matchup between the Pelicans and Knicks in Las Vegas, led to the entire game getting canceled.

“We’re taking all the necessary precautions now to make sure the tournament can continue,” summer league executive director Warren LeGarie told the Ringer and others in a postgame press conference.

All that said, Williamson scored 11 points and three rebounds in just nine minutes of play.

For Williamson, the biggest play of the game came after the Knicks’ Kevin Knox grabbed a rebound in the first quarter. Williamson proceeded to yank the ball away from him, which led to an open lane towards the basket. Then, Williamson slammed it home with both hands as the crowd erupted.

The Knicks’ R.J. Barrett was also playing in the game. He had 10 points on 4-18 shooting, to go with five rebounds and an assist.

The game sold out Thomas and Mack Center, which included some notable basketball players in attendance. Anthony Davis and LeBron James were there, according to Forbes. The Pelicans’ Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart were also watching the game, per Forbes. LaMelo Ball was there with his brother, Lonzo. Besides basketball players, Floyd Mayweather was seen watching the game.