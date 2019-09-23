Despite Auburn loss, Texas A&M gains in recruiting with 4-star Antonio Johnson

The Texas A&M Aggies entered Saturday’s home contest against Auburn hoping to make a statement in the SEC. Instead, they left with their proverbial tail between their legs, handedly beaten at Kyle Field by an Auburn team many didn’t believe in.

It was a sobering loss, Texas A&M’s second in the still young season, but it did present at least one silver lining: The Aggies came out of the weekend with another major commitment in the Class of 2020, this one from 4-star defensive back Antonio Johnson.

A 6-foot-2, 179-pound senior at East St. Louis (Ill.) High School, Johnson picked the Aggies after previously being committed to Tennessee. He initially decommitted from the Volunteers after visiting Texas A&M in July and finally decided on Texas A&M after his school’s homecoming victory.

“The coaches made me want to be there and the environment — and they are a program that preaches family and I come from a program that preaches family, so it felt like home to me,” Johnson told 247Sports.

“The whole time they were recruiting me, I felt like I knew them my whole life. They were a big part of it for me.”

Johnson expects to play as a free safety in College Station, though his versatility could get him on the field in another role as easily as his freshman season.

For now, he can refocus on East St. Louis’ season, with hopes that his final high school campaign extends all the way into December.