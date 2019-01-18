Destiny Jackson wins Week 6 Super 25 Girls Basketball Top Star poll

In putting up 25 points and leading her team over a crosstown rival, Destiny Jackson has been named the Super 25 Top Star of Week 6 by voters.

On Jan. 11, Jackson’s scoring outburst helped Mansfield Timberview (Arlington, Texas) defeat Mansfield Legacy (Texas) 85-47.

The Rice commit earned more than 15,000 votes, making up 41 percent of all voters.

Jackson’s only competitor in the poll was Cydney Johnson of Heritage (Wake Forest, N.C.), who was 3,000 votes behind and finished with 33 percent of the vote.

The next-highest finishers were Kierstan Bell of McKinley (Canton, Ohio) and Carondelet (Concord, Calif.) High School’s Erica Miller, who both finished with a little more than 3,000 total votes.

Jackson has helped Timberview jump to a 28-1 record and the No. 6 spot in the Super 25 for Week 6. The Wolves’ only loss was a one-point game on Nov. 20.

Since, they have won 19 games in a row. They’ll go for 20 on Friday night.