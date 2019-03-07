Destiny! St. John Paul II (Tallahassee, Fla.) revels in first state championship

Any basketball movie akin to “Hoosiers” wouldn’t compare to what actually happened to St. John Paul II’s boys basketball team.

The underdog small Catholic school that hadn’t been to the playoffs in 11 years was up against the defending champs, a team that draws from all over the state and boasts players from just last season that are already college superstars.

And in a storybook ending, St. John Paul II won it all Tuesday night.

After building a double-digit lead at halftime, the Panthers gave up the lead in the second half, went to overtime, and won a Class 3A state championship here at the RP Funding Center on a dunk by senior Allan Jeanne-Rose as time expired.

“It is so much mixed emotions, and so much hard work that went into this,” senior forward Chosen Levarity said. “Last year, losing in the district semifinals – going all the way this year means so much. It’s so emotional because the hard work we’ve put in all year.”

St. JPII’s 50-48 overtime victory against Orlando Christian Prep was the stuff that dreams are made of, and it capped a 28-5 season that Panthers coach Titus Nixon summed up in one word.

Destiny.

“I’ve always been a sports guy and you imagine these fantasy finishes where you’re in a state championship game and it ends on a dunk,” Nixon said. “You imagine them as a player, and then when that passes you imagine them as a coach.

“This whole season has just felt like there’s something above us driving us. We use the word destiny a lot.”

Nixon was choked up with bloodshot eyes. It was pure joy. He’d just received a bear hug from his entire team, each saying, “We love you, Coach.”

“This is so multi-layered,” Nixon said. “I think about my parents that sacrificed to send me to this school in high school. It was such a great experience, and I had the desire to come back and help in some way. My wife is so wonderful and has allowed me to give so much time over five years. I’m grateful for everyone that helped me get to this point, and I’m just overwhelmed.”