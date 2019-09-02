Why Detroit King's top prospects committed to major football programs out of state

Reigning two-time state champion Detroit Martin Luther King didn’t ascend to the top of Michigan’s football heap by accident: The Crusaders are deep with talent. And while they lost All-State quarterback and “Mr. Football” Dequan Finn (Toledo) to graduation, King has a list of blue-chip prospects remaining.

Three top-rated recruits highlight the Crusaders’ Class of 2020: Peny Boone, considered the state’s best senior running back; Rashawn Williams, a 4-star receiving talent; and Deondre Buford, a rock in the trenches.

The 247 Sports Composite rates the trio among their top 14 seniors statewide. Buford is 7th overall, the second-highest rated lineman, behind top prospect Justin Rogers of Oak Park. Williams, the top receiver, is 9th and Boone, the first running back listed, is 14th.

If they had a hit record together, it could be “Go Your Own Way.”

Each has committed to an out-of-state programs – Boone committed in June to Maryland, Williams chose Indiana and Buford gave his verbal commitment to Kentucky in August.

The trio never gave much thought about heading to the same school together.