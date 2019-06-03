Florida high school star Riley Greene picked No. 5 by Tigers in MLB Draft

Riley Greene was named by Gatorade as one of the three finalists for the National Baseball Player of the Year.

On Monday, the MLB affirmed that he is one of the top players in the country.

The Hagerty High School (Oviedo, Fla.) star right fielder was drafted No. 5 in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers.

Greene is the second high school baseball player off the board in the draft.

The Tigers have shown lots of interest in Greene, who’s rated the No. 3 player in the 2020 class by Perfect Game. General manager Al Avila, former manager Jim Leyland and former Tigers great Alan Trammell were among the Detroit contingency to visit him at school, Greene’s dad, Alan, told the Detroit Free Press.

They liked what they saw from the 6-foot-2, 185-pound player. Greene hit .422 with eight home runs, 11 doubles, three triples and 38 runs scored and posted an on-base percentage of .554 as he led Hagerty to the playoffs.

Greene was named the Gatorade Florida Baseball Player of the Year.

Baseball America called him “arguably the best overall hitter in the high school class” in the site’s mock draft, adding he has a quick swing and power.

Now he will either sign with the Tigers or stay in-state to attend Florida.