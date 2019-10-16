Five-star point guard Devin Askew to announce decision Thursday

After a little back-and-forth, Chosen 25 point guard Devin Askew will indeed be committing Thursday, according to ESPN’s Paul Biancardi.

Askew will be announcing on SportsCenter. On his Instagram, he said it will be at 8 p.m. Pacific Time.

The Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) point guard has a top four of Arizona, Kentucky, Louisville and Memphis, which are the four schools he has visited, according to USA TODAY’s Jason Jordan.

RELATED: Askew not ruling out reclassifying to 2020

Larry Vaught initially broke the news Askew would be committing Thursday based off what Mater Dei head coach Gary McKnight told him. However, Askew contradicted the report, telling Vaught he would not be.

With Biancardi’s report, Askew has since decided he will be Thursday.

While Askew is a 2021 athlete, he has not ruled out reclassifying. He told Jordan at the USA Basketball Minicamp in Colorado Springs, Colorado that he would look into it after the season.

Askew wants to participate in the games such as the McDonald’s All American and Jordan Brand All-American, so he needs to “weigh it all out.”

But before then, he plans to make his college choice known. On Thursday, one of the four basketball programs will have a new elite playmaker lined up.