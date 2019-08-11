Report: 2022 star Devontes Cobbs transferring to Fairfax to join Dior Johnson

Devontes Cobbs spent freshman year at Shadow Mountain High School (Phoenix), helping the team win its fourth championship in a row under former NBA player Mike Bibby.

He spent time this summer with AZ Compass Prep (Phoenix), a national prep program in Arizona.

Now, the 2022 star is taking that experience to Fairfax High School (Los Angeles), where he will team up with fellow incoming elite sophomore transfer Dior Johnson as they try to win a state title, according to Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.

Cobbs boosts a guard rotation that’s already loaded with depth. With returners Keith Dinwiddie, Justyn Hunter and Justin Gladney, the guard positions were solid even with the team losing incoming USC freshman Ethan Anderson.

Now, with Johnson and Cobbs joining the mix, it’s among the country’s elite.

Cobbs has been blowing up on a nation stage for his talent and high-flying dunking ability since the eighth grade.

Now two years older and with championship experience to boot, Fairfax hopes Cobbs can serve as a piece to continue its domination in the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Open Division and in the rivalry against Westchester (Los Angeles). Last year, Fairfax won all three matchups against the city rival, including the title game.

But in the CIF State Open Division playoffs, Fairfax was defeated in the opening round.

As fellow CIF Open Division team Sierra Canyon adds pieces that is making it look like a national title contender, Fairfax has begun doing the same.

Cobbs and Johnson played together on the Strive For Greatness this summer in Nike EYBL.

In July, Johnson warned the country Fairfax was adding another star this summer.

After Weingarten broke the news, Johnson doubled down in a tweet: “Y’all in trouble.”