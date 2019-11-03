Devontes Cobbs transfers to Hillcrest Prep, rejoins former Shadow Mountain coach Mike Bibby

Devontes Cobbs, widely regarded as one of the better sophomore guards in the country, had transferred to Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, the school announced.

Cobbs will be reuniting with head coach Mike Bibby. The two were at Shadow Mountain in Phoenix last year, as Cobbs helped the team win a championship, the fourth in a row for the boys basketball team under Bibby.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound shooting guard had been planning to play at Mayfair High School (Lakewood, California), the school of Josh Christopher and Dior Johnson. But shortly Bibby’s hire, announced on October 14, Cobbs decided to remain in the Phoenix area.

Playing behind Division 1-bound guards Jaelen House (Arizona State) and Jovan Blacksher (Grand Canyon University) at Shadow Mountain last year, Cobbs averaged 6.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game as a freshman.

Now, he joins a talented roster with players including four-star point guard Dalen Terry, Chosen 25 transfers Michael Foster Jr. and Keon Edwards, four-star forward Puff Johnson and 2022 five-star power forward Shadraque Nganga.