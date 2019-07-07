ALL-USA OL Deyavie Hammond ruled ineligible for Florida, will attend JuCo

Deyavie Hammond will not be able to play at Florida in the upcoming season.

The 2018 ALL-USA Florida First Team offensive lineman tweeted that he failed to clear admissions at UF and will instead attend a junior college.

“To my dismay and (my) supporters over the course of my football career. I did not qualify for the NCAA and I will not be attending the University of Florida,” Hammond tweeted.

He did not clarify which JuCo, but said he plans to play at one for the next two years.

The 2019 four-star graduate from Lakeland (Florida) High School, listed at 6-foot-3, 353 pounds, was the highest-rated offensive lineman in the Gators’ incoming class, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Hammond was ranked the No. 15 offensive guard in the country and No. 35 player in Florida. He is listed as the No. 242 player in the nation.

He was also a participant in the Under Armour All-America Game.

With the news, Hammond is the second player Florida has lost in the last two days.

On Friday, offensive lineman Morven Joseph committed from the Gators with plans to explore other options, though he said Florida remains a top option for him.

It is possible for Hammond to return to Florida after his two years playing at JuCo. Based on his message over Twitter, it sounds like he wants to.

“This journey wasn’t easy but it (was) definitely fun and will continue through out this tough time,” he wrote. “Saddening as the situation is I will forever cheer Gator Nation.”