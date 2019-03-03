Teen accused of killing HS football player in Taco Bell parking lot gets 16.5 year sentence

A teen was sentenced to prison for the killing of a high school football player in a Taco Bell parking lot.

Diante Pellum, 17, was convicted of first-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm in November and received a sentence of 16.5 years on Friday, according to Komo News.

He is one of two suspects in the 2016 killing of 16-year-old Decatur High School (Federal Way, Wash.) student Wesley Gennings.

Pellum, who was 14 at the time, and Michael Rodgers, who was 16, met Gennings in a Taco Bell parking lot for what was supposed to be a drug deal.

Gennings had been selling marijuana to help his mother financially, according to the Seattle Times.

The two suspects allegedly robbed Gennings and shot him in the back of his head in his car, the Seattle Times reported.

Pellum and Rodgers were being tried as adults.

Rodgers has been convicted of murder, according to Komo News, and is scheduled to be sentenced in April.