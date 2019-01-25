Did Calif. school hire rookie head football coach to land his star QB son?

A California private school has filled its football coaching vacancy with a novice head coach who has as much relevant experience as a coach in the Arena League as the high school level. However, the appointment of Ryan Green as the new coach at Modesto Christian comes with a catch: He’s bringing a pretty impressive young quarterback with him in the form of his son, Beau Green.

The younger Green was a sophomore at Downey (Calif.) High School, where he started at quarterback for the team’s first five games before he injured his shoulder and was lost for the remainder of the season. According to the Modesto Bee, Green had a quarterback rating of 109.3 with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in his games before the injury.

The expectation is that the younger Green will now take over as the starting quarterback at Modesto Christian for the next two seasons, assuming he’s allowed to. That part of the equation isn’t quite so straightforward, as he will have to prove a need for a hardship waiver to justify immediately eligibility on his new campus; the Bee reported Beau Green will be expected to be on campus in a matter of days.

While the Green family has yet to file for a transfer, it is expected that will come in a matter of days, and so long as Ryan Green is not deemed to be a part of Downey’s coaching staff for the 2018 season — he allegedly helped out with a handful of practices, but did nothing more — there are no hard and fast structural reasons why the younger Green couldn’t play for the older Green from Day 1 at Modesto Christian.

All of this raises other unique questions of course, chief among them what role the availability of a talent like Beau Green has on making his father a more attractive candidate. That’s not to say that Ryan Green was hired because he has a talented quarterback son, just that it’s worth wondering whether that played some role in the decision.

Either way, if Beau Green is deemed eligible, Modesto Christian will be ready to roll with a talented quarterback and precisely the man who knows how to design an offensive game plan to get the most out of him, all packaged nicely from the get-go.