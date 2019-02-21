Dior Johnson, one of top freshmen point guards, to transfer to Findlay Prep

On Wednesday, Findlay Prep posted a tweet with the hashtag #BelieveTheHype.

That’s not just hype over the 18-6 team that has four double-digit scorers including four-star TCU signee P.J. Fuller.

The team was announcing the transfer of one of the top freshmen in the country that will be attending the school in Henderson, Nev. and playing on the basketball team next season.

Point guard Dior Johnson will transfer to the program.

247Sports lists him as having 12 offers. He has already scored more than 1,000 points in his career. Johnson briefly played at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fl.) before moving back home to New York after getting injured, according to StockRisers.

New kid on the block. Join us in welcoming to the squad, 5⭐️ PG (2022), @Dior_johnson23! Dior joins the family from New York and will begin working out with our staff and prepping for next season immediately 😤#BelieveTheHype pic.twitter.com/H0EIk02t1O — Findlay Prep (@FindlayPrep) February 20, 2019

Johnson originally transferred to IMG Academy from Saugerties Senior (Ulster County, N.Y.) in August after averaging 31.1 points, 3.5 steals, 3.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds as an eighth grader.

However, he moved back over to Saugerties and played in eight games for the team this season. The Sawyers went just 6-14, but Johnson averaged more than 30 points per contest, including a 53-point outing.

All of Dior Johnson’s 18 made field goals during his 53 point outburst in the 12/27/18 Saugerties victory. pic.twitter.com/OQ6WGTRYxb — Section2Basketball.com (@section2hoop) December 28, 2018

Highlight footage of Johnson shows an athlete who already has strong control of his body as he dribbles and even while he’s in the air.

He seems to be a strong finisher that can get to the rim with ease and has a strong jumper off the dribble.

I have an announcement to make gather round ppl… see this kid here? He will be the first pg in nba history to come out of HS n get drafted to 3.. btw these is 17u EYBL highlights last summer as a 14 yr old pic.twitter.com/DPD6AWx79w — Zaay (@zaaay___) February 20, 2019

Johnson has already attracted attention of different personnel around the basketball world and has at least a dozen offers from schools including Memphis, Ole Miss and TCU (StockRisers reported he had 14-plus Div. 1 offers).

He may not even get to college; the NBA has toyed with the idea of allowing players to enter the league straight out of high school by the time he graduates.

If 2022 is the year, Johnson could be among the first to make the leap since the mid-00s.