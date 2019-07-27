Dior Johnson shows out with alley-oops at Big Time Hoops Tournament

One of the top players in the class of 2022 showed off his alley-oop skills at the Big Time Hoops tournament in Las Vegas.

Dior Johnson didn’t even need a teammate to complete his first alley-oop. He double-teamed a ballhandler at the top of the arc and stole it for a one-on-zero fast break and then channeled 2018 NBA Slam Dunk contest entry Dennis Smith Jr.

Johnson bounced the ball high off the ground and put it home himself.

Later in the Who’s Next video, Johnson took a page out of a different NBA player in a pass to a teammate.

He made a between-the-legs pass à la Jamal Crawford to Blake Griffin, leading for the alley-oop finish.

This is Dior’s world and all we can do is watch and raise the roof 🌎🌟 @3Diorjohnson @TeamSFG_EYBL @tiphoops pic.twitter.com/dRozXxbpd4 — Who’s Next (@WhosNextHS) July 27, 2019

Cobbs, another 2022 star, appears to be on his way to AZ Compass Prep after winning a championship with the Shadow Mountain (Phoenix) powerhouse last season.

Johnson is heading to Fairfax (Los Angeles) after the Findlay Prep (Las Vegas) basketball team folded.

The two are on the Strive for Greatness 15U EYBL team.

In the Big Time Hoops tournament that began July 24, the team is 4-0 entering its Saturday evening game.