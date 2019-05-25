Dior Johnson reacts to Findlay Prep closing: 'I was planning to play all four years at Findlay'

In February, Dior Johnson announced his transfer to Findlay Prep.

After missing out on the GEICO Nationals and a relatively down year for the prestigious preps basketball program, it looked like the Pilots were on path to get back to the top with the addition of one of the top 2022 players in the country.

Three months later, the team is shutting down.

When Johnson landed after a recent travel tournament, he saw he had missed loads of texts urging him to call immediately.

“When I called back that’s when I got word about the team,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t believe it. I was planning to play all four years at Findlay. I didn’t get a call from the coaches or anything.”

On Friday evening, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported that Findlay Prep would be closing its doors after its relationship with Henderson International, an accredited private school that supported the program, was ending.

Henderson International is planning to reopen its high school and play its own teams, the outlet reported.

“We have been working on a resolution for the past couple of years,” Henderson International headmaster Seth Ahlborn told the Review Journal “We’ve had a great run. We have a great relationship. We just have to hit a pause button.”

For players like Johnson, ranked incoming seniors Saba Gigiberia and Taryn Todd and 2021 stars Keon Edwards, Alex Tchikou and Zach Clemence, the news means they’ll have to begin their search for the next-best basketball opportunity.

“I guess I have to start looking for a new school now,” Johnson said. “I still can’t believe it.”