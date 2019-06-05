Star 2022 guards Dior Johnson, Shyquan Royal transferring to Hillcrest Prep

A little more than a week after Findlay Prep announces its basketball team would not play next season, freshman phenom Dior Johnson decided on his future high school.

The 2022 guard has transferred to Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix), a team source said.

Johnson’s brother, freshman Shyquan Royal, has also transferred to the school.

MORE: Dior Johnson reacts to Findlay closing

These are just the latest transfers to the Phoenix powerhouse. Michael Foster Jr., a 2021 star, reported to the school last month.

Foster averaged 18.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game last season at Milwaukee Washington (Wisconsin).

RELATED: Foster transfers to Hillcrest

Hillcrest Prep now boasts an all-star lineup of five-star 2020 small forward Kyree Walker, four-star 2020 point guard Dalen Terry, Foster, Johnson and Royal.

Walker was an ALL-USA Honorable Mention and Dalen Terry averaged 14.2 points and 11.2 assist per game last season.

With this group, Hillcrest could be among the best teams in the nation.