Dior Johnson transferring to Fairfax less than two weeks after announcing Hillcrest Prep

Dior Johnson has changed his mind about where he plans to go to school next year.

He now plans to attend Fairfax High School (Las Angeles), USA TODAY High School Sports’ Jason Jordan has learned.

Earlier this month, the star 2022 guard announced he was transferring to Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) with his brother, Shyquan Royal.

Royal’s plans were not clear as of publication.

Johnson is one of the top players in the incoming sophomore class. He has already played at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) and Saugerties Senior (Ulster County, N.Y.).

He announced his transfer to Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nevada) in February, but extenuating circumstances came into play: The school announced it was shutting down in May.

Johnson was forced to find a new school. He initially chose Hillcrest Prep, but will not attend Fairfax.

Fairfax was one of the better teams in California last season, going 27-2 with three wins over rival power Westchester (Las Angeles) before falling to Centennial (Corona, California) in the playoffs.

With Johnson on board, perhaps the school can take that next step.