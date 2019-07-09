El Paso high school football coach intervenes to help woman in viral Disneyland fight

An El Paso high school football coach was one of the key men to intervene in the now-viral fight that unfolded at California’s famed Disneyland park on Saturday.

As reported by El Paso Fox affiliate KFOX, the Saturday fight at Disneyland’s Toontown section of the park reached its nadir when a woman in a motorized wheelchair was knocked to the ground. She was helped up in part by Jason Blair, the head football coach at Hanks High School in El Paso. Blair then stepped in to help diffuse the fight by stepping between one of the male aggressors and a woman who he repeatedly struck in the head.

“I didn’t understand why people were recording and not helping,” Blair told KFOX. “Without a doubt I would do it again. When something is not right you have to jump in.”

The entire brawl, which you can see below, was apparently contested between members of the same family, which was ejected from the park shortly after it finished. For Blair’s part, the coach insists that he was most concerned about the children in the area who both witnessed and were drawn into the confrontation. The entire conflagration was in direct conflict to Blair’s own personal coaching philosophy, which focuses on teaching all students to respect everyone.

Blair and his family may have been shaken up by the fight, but other onlookers were certainly aided by Blair’s own intervention, and his ability to help keep the fight from spiraling even further out of control.