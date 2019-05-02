ALL-USA POY DJ Uiagalelei announces top three schools, decision date

ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year DJ Uiagalelei got once step closer to committing on Wednesday, tweeting his top three schools and his announcement date.

On Sunday, the five-star quarterback will be committing to Clemson, Oregon or Mt. San Antonio College.

The school that gets his commitment will receive the services of the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the 2020 class. Last season, Uiagalelei passed for 3,366 yards, 48 touchdowns and just seven interceptions at a 69.6% clip. He also rushed for 312 yards and six scores.

Uiagalelei led St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) to a 13-1 record and the No. 3 ranking in the Super 25 at season’s end.

If Uiagalelei chooses Clemson, the Tigers will have their heir apparent to freshman phenom Trevor Lawrence. Uiagalelei would likely spend a year behind Lawrence before taking over when the 2019 National Champion Offensive MVP declares for the NFL Draft.

This decision would also put him with No. 1 recruit Bryan Bresee, who committed one week ago.

With Oregon, the 2018 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Years would be uniting in the Pac-12. Uiagalelei could anchor the offense while 2018 Chosen 25 No. 1 player Kayvon Thibodeaux dominates the line.

Additionally, the quarterback would reunite with Bosco teammates defensive tackle Suaava Poti (2019) and wide receiver Kris Hutson (2020).

Mt. San Antonio College is a junior college east of Los Angeles that two of Uiagalelei’s uncles coach at, according to 247Sports.

It seems unlikely that school will be the choice of one of the top passers in the country, but they got a spot in the top three while LSU and Georgia – the two other universities Uiagalelei mentioned in his top five to SBNation – did not.

Time will tell if Uiagalelei chooses the school with the No. 1 2018 player, No. 1 2019 player or the school with family ties.

On Sunday, one of these schools will get its quarterback of the future.