ALL-USA POY DJ Uiagalelei commits to Clemson, is heir apparent to Trevor Lawrence

Clemson football has had a week-and-a-half period that could define the program’s next half-decade.

On April 24, the top prospect in the nation, Bryan Bresee, committed to the Tigers. Two days later, Dabo Swinney signed a contract to remain the head coach through 2028. On Friday, Clemson got a commitment from No. 2 running back Demarkcus Bowman.

On Sunday, the college powerhouse found their quarterback of the future and heir apparent to Trevor Lawrence.

DJ Uiagalelei, a five-star QB and reigning ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year, announced he would join the Tigers.

Last season, Uiagalelei passed for 3,366 yards, 48 touchdowns and just seven interceptions at a 69.6% clip. He also rushed for 312 yards and six scores.

Uiagalelei led St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) to a 13-1 record and the No. 3 ranking in the country at season’s end.

This is all God’s work and God’s timing, I am blessed to say I AM 100% COMMITTED!!!!

In Uiagalelei, Clemson is getting a 6-foot-4, 240-pound quarterback who is mobile, adept at gaining extra yardage if he takes off and a very accurate thrower.

He will likely take over for Clemson once Lawrence, the 2017 ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year, leaves for the NFL. When Uiagalelei gets to school, Lawrence will have one more year before he can declare for the draft.

In that year, Uiagalelei can refine his technique and learn head coach Swinney’s playbook.

He already talks to Swinney and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter frequently, according to SBNation.

Uiagalelei chose Clemson over Oregon and Mt. San Antonio College.

In passing on Oregon, Uiagalelei elected not to play with 2018 ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year Kayvon Thibodeaux and Bosco teammates defensive tackle Suaava Poti and wide receiver Kris Hutson.

His family has a deep history with Mt. San Antonio. Uiagalelei’s dad and uncles played at the college and two uncles coached there, according to 247Sports.

Uiagalelei is Clemson’s fourth five-star recruit of the 2020 class, which currently includes the No. 1 overall player in Bresee, the No. 2 running back in Bowman, the top pro-style QB in Uiagalalei and No. 3 cornerback Fred Davis II.