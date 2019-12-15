DJ Uiagalelei caps St. John Bosco legacy with championship win over De La Salle

Five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei put a stamp on his high school legacy as he closed his St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) career with a 49-28 win over No. 7 De La Salle (Concord, California).

Uiagalelei completed 23 of 28 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns and scored a fifth on the ground while rushing for total 64 yards.

He spread out the passing attack as three receivers had more than 100 yards apiece and, after De La Salle made it a one-possession game with just under 10 minutes left, it only took Uiagalelei 1:38 to lead a 73-yard drive that culminated in a nine-yard rushing touchdown for the quarterback.

St. John Bosco took down De La Salle, which had won six Open Division championships from 2009 to 2015 and been the runner-up in the last four.

Uiagalelei won his first title.

In 2018, Uiagalelei was named the ALL-USA Football Offensive Player of the Year but fell in the CIF-SS Div. 1 championship game to Mater Dei.

This year, he sparked a comeback win over the Monarchs by throwing for 446 yards and five touchdowns two weeks ago. After a week of preparation to go out of high school on top, he put up another game with five touchdowns and more than 400 total yards.

The Clemson commit, who had achieved individual goals and established himself as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the 2020 class long ago, needed just one thing to cement his place in the history books: a championship.

He did that by taking down two of the best teams in the country.