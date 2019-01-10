Dolphins nominate Parkland's Aaron Feis for NFL High School COY award

Aaron Feis, an assistant football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (Parkland, Fl.), has been nominated by the Miami Dolphins for the Don Shula NFL high school coach of the year award.

Feis was one of 17 victims during the Parkland shooting on February 14. He was killed shielding students.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Feis had coached at the school in different capacities since 2002. He played on the Philadelphia Eagles from 1995-98.

All 32 NFL teams announced their nominee from their state to be the coach of the year on Wednesday.

Two finalists for the Don Shula Award, named after the winningest coach in NFL history, will receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, $10,000 of which will go to their respective high school football program.

The winner will be announced during the Pro Bowl on Jan. 27.

Feis’ wife Melissa, daughter Arielle and head Douglas football coach Willis May will represent the late assistant at the event, according to the Sun Sentinel.

The full list of candidates can be found at the NFL website.