LSU or Texas A&M: Which will it be for four-star DL Donell Harris?

Donell Harris, one of the best defensive linemen in the country, announced two schools remain in the fight for his recruitment.

The four-star defensive end out of Gulliver Prep in Miami, Florida is considering LSU and Texas A&M.

He tweeted a graphic of the schools Friday afternoon.

Listed on MaxPreps at 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, Harris is ranked as the No. 4 weak-side defense end and No. 50 player in the Class of 2020 by the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 9 player in Florida by that list.

Harris had 24 offers, according to 247Sports.

Through six games entering Friday night, Harris had 30 total tackles, seven for loss, and six sacks for undefeated Gulliver, according to his MaxPreps page.

This is the latest step in recruiting for Harris, who was a Miami commit for the class of 2021 before decommitting and reclassifying to 2020 over summer.

Harris plans to announce his decision between LSU and Texas A&M on Nov. 11, according to 247Sports.