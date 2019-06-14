Top-5 2021 football recruit Donell Harris reclassifies to 2020, decommits from Miami

Donnell Harris had a couple big things to get off his chest Thursday. First, the Booker T. Washington (Miami, Fla.) defensive end announced that he’s now a Class of 2020 recruit, not a Class of 2021 prospect. Then he announced he was backing away from his prior commitment to Miami.

In concert, the two announcements — made simultaneously on Harris’ Twitter feed — put another elite recruit in play in the forthcoming senior class.

“I’m going to still consider Miami, but my dad just wanted me to open up my options and see what all these schools have to offer,” Harris told 247Sports. “Right now I’m not fully a 2020 – I got to take some classes – but I want to do that.”

Should Harris successfully navigate the switch to 2020, he would almost certainly become another unattached 5-star recruit in the class. Other Florida power programs — particularly Florida State and Florida — would be expected to heavily chase the lineman should he join the 2020 class.

Other national power programs like Alabama, Clemson and Georgia would also almost certainly be in play.

For now, Harris will refocus his attention on his Washington team on the field, with an eye on another season potentially challenging for a Super 25 national title in a prep season that will suddenly be Harris’ last.