Donovan Kaufman voted Week 11 Top Star for defensive performance for Archbishop Rummel

In taking down John Curtis, Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, Louisiana) earned a spot in the Super 25.

With that victory, Donovan Kaufman was voted the Super 25 Top Star for Week 11. He led Archbishop Rummel’s defense that held the explosive John Curtis (River Ridge, Louisiana) offense to just 20 points in an overtime game.

Kaufman received 17,401 votes, which was 38.24% of the full tally.

FINAL TALLY: Super 25 Top Star Week 11

In second place was another defensive player, Xavier Terry of St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.). He intercepted a pass near the goal line to clinch a four-point win over rival DeMatha (Hyattsville, Maryland).

His 13,738 votes was just north of 30% of the full tally.

So, all in all, congratulations to defenders for making so much noise in this week’s voting.

In third place was an offensive player, Chandler (Arizona) running back Dae Dae Hunter. He was integral in the comeback victory over rival Hamilton (Chandler, Arizona), breaking the 200-yard mark and scoring four touchdowns — including the game-winner.

He had 15% of the vote with 6,868 total.