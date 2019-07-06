Four-star CB Dontae Manning decommits from Oklahoma

Oklahoma lost the commitment of one of the stars of its 2020 defensive class.

Dontae Manning, a four-star cornerback out of Raytown (Kansas City, Missouri), announced over Twitter that he decommitted from the Sooners. He didn’t shut the door on a return, saying OU remains a “top school,” but he wants to explore other options.

This comes on the heels of a June official visit to Texas A&M.

Manning told 247Sports it was an “amazing” visit. He liked the idea of playing in front of 100,000 people at Kyle Field. He liked the academic plan for life after football.

Three weeks after the visit, Manning tweeted his message that he is re-opening his commitment.

“I feel the need to explore my options and take a closer look at other Universities,” he included in his Twitter note.

Manning is ranked on the 247Sports Composite as the No. 3 player in Missouri and No. 7 cornerback in the country. He is also a top-100 player, falling at No. 99.

In losing his commitment, Oklahoma’s four-star 2020 cornerback duo of him and Ryan Watts is, for the time being, broken up.

This July 4 weekend hasn’t been all bad for Oklahoma’s secondary, though. On Friday the Sooners got a commitment from four-star safety Bryson Washington.

Oklahoma’s 2020 class is ranked No. 15 in the country and leads the Big-12.

If Manning does choose Texas A&M, he would join a cornerback tandem of four-star Jaylon Jones — a highly ranked-four star at that as the No. 5 ranked CB in the country — and Joshuah Moten.

The Aggies have the No. 11 class in the nation, No. 5 in the SEC.

Just as the decommitment is no guarantee Manning has decided not to go to Oklahoma, it’s also no guarantee he’s only going to be at one of the two aforementioned programs.

He has 21 offers, according to 247Sports, and has only taken two official visits.

And the offers are still coming in. Almost exactly two hours after the decommitment post, Manning tweeted that he was offered by Purdue.

Manning has a host of options within reach now that he’s not tied down to a program.