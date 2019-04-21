Doug Provenzano out as football coach at Barry Goldwater (Phoenix)

Doug Provenzano said he was called in last week by Phoenix Barry Goldwater High’s administration and told that “they wanted to move into a different direction.”

“I told them how much I loved the school and the kids,” Provenzano said. “I thanked them for the opportunity and I stood up and left.”

Messages left with Goldwater Principal Anita Stulc and Athletic Director Clint Bushbaum, regarding Provenzano, were not returned Friday.

Provenzano led the Bulldogs to a 6-4 record last season after going 4-6 in his first season in 2017.

Before that, Goldwater had successive 1-9 and 0-10 seasons.

“I gave my life to Christ in 2012,” Provenzano said. “He has the steering wheel on my life. I guess God has a bigger plan for me, and I look forward to the next thing in my life.”

Provenzano said he won’t be returning next school year to teach at Goldwater. He said will look into other opportunities and still would like to coach somewhere during the 2019 football season.

He said that he recently came home to find a box with close to 100 letters inside of it on his doorstep.

“Kids wrote me, saying how much they were going to miss me,” Provenzano said. “I’ve been a believer. I feel football for me. I’m just a shepherd and football is a tool that brings kids closer to God. I have a calling. I love coaching football. I’m going to miss those kids.”

Hernandez calls it a career

Gary Hernandez, who served briefly as interim head football coach at Phoenix Brophy Prep after Jon Kitna took a job with the Dallas Cowboys as their quarterbacks coach, said he is retiring from coaching at age 56. Hernandez served as defensive coordinator under Kitna last season when the Broncos returned to the state playoffs after going 1-9 in Scooter Molander’s last season. He said he was asked by new Brophy coach Jason Jewell to help out, but he felt it was better to leave and not be a distraction.

Hernandez said several schools have reached out to him to be part of the coaching staff.

“It’s time for me to hang up my whistle,” Hernandez said. “I’m retiring from the fire department at the same time. It’s great to start a new chapter in my life.”

What that chapter is, Hernandez said he doesn’t know. Hernandez was well-liked by his peers as a loyal assistant football coach. He had two stints totally 23 years as an assistant at Brophy. He also was an assistant coach under John Rodriguez at Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor when the Eagles went 11-1 in 2010.

Hernandez said he’ll spend the football season, traveling the country to see some of the former Brophy players playing in college games.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at twitter.com/azc_obert.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.