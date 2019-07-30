Douglass (Oklahoma City) High School football player back on field after getting shot eight times

In April, a man fired 20 shots at Rayshawn Jeffrey and his family after a fight broke out in front of Jeffrey’s home.

Eight of those shots hit Jeffrey — in his arms, legs and chest.

But that couldn’t stop him from returning to something he loves: football. As reported by KWTV-DT, Jeffrey is now able to play football again, training in the summer with his coach, Tom George.

“I had to get back out there and work, I’m telling you, there wasn’t no slowing me down,” Jeffrey told KWTV-DT.

Jeffrey’s father was also shot and also survived the shooting. He is in the hospital, making a steady recovery.