Doyel: Blackford (Hartford City, Ind.) phenom Luke Brown leads state in scoring, lifts community

HARTFORD CITY – State scoring leader Luke Brown broke the scoreboard this season at Blackford High School. Literally, I’m saying, though they’re not sure when it happened. Could have been the game against Bluffton when he scored 44 points. Maybe when he had 39 against Mississinewa, including two 3-pointers in 12 seconds, the latter as he was falling out of bounds, the announcer screaming, “I don’t know what happened! My life just changed!”

Lives are changing around Hartford City, all right, and Luke Brown has done that. More on that in a moment. First, back to the scoreboard he broke against someone, though it wasn’t Elwood on Dec. 14. Brown scored 55 that night on 21-for-25 shooting – seriously – but it was on the road. Whenever it happened, it happened for this reason, and it’s the most Luke Brown story ever:

In a town of 6,000, a gym that seats about 3,500 approaches capacity every time Blackford has a home game. It’s a circus, the way Luke Brown plays – never mind the 35.8 ppg; it’s the passing, the ball-handling, the Stephen Curry-like showmanship – and this community comes to watch. So do others. They come from Greensburg and Indianapolis and Greenwood, they fill the place, and the poor scoreboard they used to have? Couldn’t handle it.

It was a bandwidth issue. The scoreboard was wireless, and with all those people watching, all those cell phones taking pictures and video of Luke Brown and sharing them on social media, the scoreboard just sort of … broke. Wasn’t reading the signals the operator was punching into the control board. Lagged behind by several seconds. Couldn’t keep up.

“They were great scoreboards when nobody was here!” says Blackford athletics director Tony Uggen.

Uggen is the ringmaster of this circus he calls “Luke-a-mania,” and he’s practically shouting because the whole thing is so exciting, so outrageous. Like this: One Blackford fan created a YouTube channel to stream games, attracting viewers from as far away as Vietnam and Australia. And this: An ESPN 30 for 30 director was at the Jay County game Jan. 26 for a project on the confluence of Blackford, Jerry Hoover and Luke Brown.

And this: Uggen had to purchase new scoreboards a few weeks ago. Those things aren’t cheap – about $10,000 for two – and the Blackford school district is like so many around Indiana: shrinking, losing its students and tax base. Already one of the state’s smallest Class 3A schools, Blackford expects to be moved to 2A next year, when it will close an elementary school and consolidate the junior high and high school. Money for a scoreboard? A year ago, before the circus came to town, Blackford couldn’t have considered it.

This time, Blackford wrote a check.

Oh, things have changed around here. At Blackford, a school that for years lost money during basketball season, huge crowds now generate more than $5,000 for every home game.

Luke Brown broke the old scoreboard, but I think it’s OK. He basically bought the new one.

Luke’s shooting display at shooting clinic

Blackford coach Jerry Hoover is telling his players why this game matters. It’s the same reason they all matter, more than winning and losing, but Hoover chose Tuesday, before Blackford played host to No. 5-ranked Class 3A foe Northwestern, to lay it out for them:

“Not all of these people have $5 to spend for a game, but they want to see you do well,” Hoover tells his team. “So give them a show.”

The crowd is here early, as always. People are lining up outside at 3:30 p.m. for a varsity game that starts at 7:30, and they weren’t even the first ones here. Earlier Tuesday, a handful of fans entered the gym to set up chairbacks on the bleachers, claiming their spot. The place is nearly full when the JV game ends at 7. The circus is about to start.

High up in the crowd, I’m sitting with Luke’s father, Ted Brown. He moved his family here last year from Brownsburg, following Hoover, a distant family relative and an Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer who was 83 when he made Blackford his ninth coaching stop. Jerry Hoover brought his son, Don, as an assistant, and Don’s son, J.D. Hoover, as the team’s second-best player. Luke was the best, averaging 27.8 ppg as a 5-11, 140-pound freshman in 2017-18 and helping Blackford – which had lost 61 straight games – to a 14-9 record. The Bruins are 12-4 this season.

Ted is telling me about Luke’s growth, that he’s 6-1 and nearly 160 pounds. He’s telling me about Luke’s obsession to get better. Just this morning, a game day, Luke was in the gym for an hour starting at 6:45 a.m.

Ted is telling me this as I watch Luke warm up. He’s pacing the court and bouncing the ball low and fast, no higher than his ankles, drum-rolling it off the hardwood: rat-a-tat-tat-tat-tat …

A year ago, Luke played just 15 games after suffering a stress injury near his right ankle. He used the time off to lift weights, getting his bench-press close to 200 pounds and adding bulk for the beating he endures every game. He sat in a chair and took shots. Then came the walking boot, and set shots. Every day.

Last summer Jerry Hoover conducted a coaching clinic at Noblesville, and he brought along Luke. With high school coaches around the state sitting in the bleachers, Hoover summoned Luke to the court to shoot 10 shots from five different spots behind the 3-point arc. As Hoover spoke, Luke took those 50 shots. In the bleachers, the coaches were counting.

Luke made 47 of 50.

Ted is telling me this as I watch his son start to shoot before the Northwestern game. He does it with a purpose, no 3-pointers, just a series of mid-range jumpers from either baseline. Back and forth he goes after every shot. It occurs to me Luke hasn’t missed in a while, so I start counting. No idea how many he’d hit before, but he makes the next 28.

Taking aim at Damon Bailey’s scoring record

He doesn’t score in the first quarter. Took just two shots, and missed both. Meanwhile, Northwestern has a star of its own, a 6-1 junior named Tayson Parker, and he’s going off: 15 points in the first quarter, on his way to 41. Parker is a high-level Division I recruit.