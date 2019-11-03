Dream City Christian takes down Sierra Canyon in exhibition

Dream City Christian of Glendale won its final preseason basketball game against highly-touted Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA), led by 6-5 Kentucky-committed senior shooting guard Brandon “BJ” Boston, 80-69, on Saturday.

The exhibition was the 13th and final game against before the Eagles’ regular season begins Nov. 14.

Dream City was led by its dynamic duo, 6-8 swingmen Arthur Kaluma and MarJon Beauchamp.

Beauchamp, who has already planned to enter the 2021 NBA draft, had 20 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. Kaluma had 16 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in the victory.

“I felt like I played good but more than anything, we pulled it together as a team,” Kaluma said.

“My team came together today and my players showed up,” Beauchamp said. “We came together on the defensive side and the offensive side. I’m proud of these guys and love these dudes.”