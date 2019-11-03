Dream City Christian takes down Sierra Canyon in exhibition

Dream City Christian of Glendale won its final preseason basketball game against highly-touted Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA), led by 6-5 Kentucky-committed senior shooting guard Brandon “BJ” Boston, 80-69, on Saturday.
The exhibition was the 13th and final game against before the Eagles’ regular season begins Nov. 14.
Dream City was led by its dynamic duo, 6-8 swingmen Arthur Kaluma and MarJon Beauchamp.
Beauchamp, who has already planned to enter the 2021 NBA draft, had 20 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. Kaluma had 16 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in the victory.
“I felt like I played good but more than anything, we pulled it together as a team,” Kaluma said.
“My team came together today and my players showed up,” Beauchamp said. “We came together on the defensive side and the offensive side. I’m proud of these guys and love these dudes.”
The two teams’ rosters are high-profile — literally — for how often they play above the rim.
It’s not just for their abundance of four- and five-star recruits and NBA legends LeBron James’s and Dwyane Wade’s sons Bronny James and Zaire Wade for Sierra Canyon.
Boston, the ninth-ranked player in the nation according to 247sports, had 30 points in the losing effort.
This is the Eagles’ first season together under its new coach Kyle Weaver, and displayed their acute basketball IQs by communicating well on defensive rotations to outsmart Sierra Canyon rather than just strictly relying on their athleticism.
However, when Dream City pushed the ball up the floor, they looked fluid and unselfish, opting for open to higher percentage shots.
“Our guys defended and closed out possessions,” Weaver said. “It was a total team effort and we executed and played well on the road in a tough game atmosphere at Sierra Canyon. I really liked our execution on both sides of the basketball and I’m proud of this group.”
